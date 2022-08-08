Assam : Man Held For Duping Defence Personnel With Fake Gold Jewellery  

NET Web Desk

A person was apprehended from Assam’s Sonitpur district for allegedly duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery.

Based on specific inputs, the Gajraj Military Intelligence and Sonitpur Police launched a joint operation on Sunday evening.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) – Lt Col AS Walia, a 23-year-old man was nabbed with fake gold near Mission Chariali in Tezpur.

The accused is claimed to have sold the fake gold jewellery to the wives of defence personnel posted in and around Tezpur and Solmara military stations at a cheaper price.

Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered two fake gold biscuits, a motorcycle and a mobile phone from his possession.

Currently, the accused is in custody of the Assam police for further questioning and legal proceedings.