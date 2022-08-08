COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 39 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 4,006 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,41,541.

The death toll remained at 6,673, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Kamrup (M) which primarily comprises the Guwahati city reported 8 fresh cases, followed by six in Dibrugarh, five each in Cachar and Kamrup Rural and four in Sivasagar.

Assam currently have 4,006 active cases, while 7,41,541 people have recovered from the disease, as 456 more patients were discharged during the day.

According to the bulletin, the positivity stood at 6.48 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.28 per cent.

A total of 28,582,444 samples have been tested so far in the state. Altogether 4,89,98,450 doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date.