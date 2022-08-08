COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 64 New Cases; 26.34% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 64 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 26.34%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1239. While, a total of 2,34,144 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 711 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 243 samples were tested on August 07, 2022, out of which 34 samples belonged to males, while 30 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,32,194. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNAT detected 63 & 1 positive cases respectively.