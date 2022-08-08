Heavy Rains, Landslides Cripple Life In Arunachal Pradesh; 1 Killed 

NET Web Desk

A woman was killed in Itanagar’s Lobi-Panchali area on Monday after her house was swept away in a landslide triggered by a swollen creek, caused due to incessant rainfall.

Identified as Rina Gwala, the woman was a daily wager from Assam. She resided in a makeshift house, which was swept away by the landslide at around 4.30 AM.

The ongoing deluge in Naharlagun has left massive trails of devastation in the Down Press Colony.

Meanwhile, ten temporary houses were totally damaged, while 11 cars and two-wheelers were washed away by the flood-waters.

In the Tawang district near the Indo-China border, the rains have severely devastated vital stretches along Lumla subdivision, snapping connectivity.

According to the Lumla legislator – Jambey Tashi, a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) canteen, a garage, two stores and a car were washed away by a landslide at Zero Point in Mangnam village.

All efforts are being made to restore communication and rehabilitate the victims.