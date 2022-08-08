Manipur : 5 Arrested ATSUM Leaders Released; MoU Inked To Lift Economic Blockade 

NET/UT News Desk

All five arrested All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) leaders in judicial custody were released today from Sajiwa jail, exactly after seven days from their arrest by Manipur police on August 2.

The release comes as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Manipur government represented by Tribal Affairs minister Letpao Haokip, and Hill Areas Committee (HAC) chairman Dinganglung Gangmmei (Dipua) and members along with ATSUM, Kuki Students’ Organisation-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) and All Naga Students’ Association of Manipur (ANSAM) on August 7.

This MoU has been signed between Manipur government and tribal student bodies.

According to the MoU, as the Seventh Amendment Bill of Manipur Hills Areas District Councils for devolution of power of ADCs have been referred to HAC. The HAC will have consultation with Stakeholders before recommending to the Manipur Legislative Assembly; the five arrested leaders will be released after lifting of Economic Blockade without any charges; the arrest warrant and FIR against the ATSUM leaders will be nullified.

For ATSUM, the MoU was jointly signed by Vanlallien Khaute, vice president ATSUM; Sasang Vaiphei president KSO-GHQ; and Peter Thirtung Wanglar president, ANSAM.

It may be mentioned that the emergency indefinite shutdown was launched by tribal students across Manipur hill districts over the arrest of the ATSUM leaders, a day prior to the shutdown announcement on August 3 to August 4.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/5-arrested-atsum-leaders-released-mou-signed-to-lift-economic-blockade/)