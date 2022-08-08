Meghalaya Government Pursuing With Centre; For Expedite Implementation Of ‘Inner Line Permit (ILP)’ : Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong noted that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) is persistently advocating with the centre for the early implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), which will facilitate the procedures for railway connectivity across the state.

He asserted that the stakeholders, including the NGOs, weren’t opposing the railway project. “They (NGOs) noted that they are in favour of the condition, but ILP needs to be introduced first. They have made their choice,” he said.

Since it is a national initiative, Tynsong noted that numerous discussions had taken place earlier, adding, “At the same time, we from the government are pursuing this topic very seriously. In fact, we want ILP to be provided to Meghalaya.”

NGOs had already requested the National People’s Party (NPP)-led MDA administration to end the railway project, without putting the ILP into effect in the state.

“We demand that the state government speed up putting anti-influx mechanisms in place as without these, we will continue to protest against the move to implement railway project in Meghalaya,” – asserted the NGOs.

Even the government’s decision to consult with stakeholders on the introduction of goods trains in the state was rejected by them.

It should be noted that the Centre has proposed two railways projects in the state : the 108-km Byrnihat-Shillong line and the 22-km Tetelia-Byrnihat line.

A total of Rs 496 crore would be sanctioned for implementation of the Tetelia-Byrnihat project. However, these schemes have encountered obstacles as a result of vehement opposition from various quarters opposed to the immigration.