Meghalaya : MeECL Employees To Join Nationwide Protest Against ‘Electricity Amendment Bill 2022’ Today 

NET Web Desk

Employees of the Meghalaya Electric Corporation Limited (MeECL) will join the nationwide protest today, against the ‘Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022’ and the Centre’s policy on the privatization of the power sector.

According to the General Secretary of the Coordination Committee of Registered MeECL (Employees) Associations and Unions (CCORMAU) – BK Nongkhlaw, the decision has been undertaken to abide by the resolution of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) adopted at its national convention held in Delhi on August 2.

“This bill would have far-reaching adverse effects on the power sector, electricity consumers and electricity employees and engineers,” – he stated.

“We will hold the protest when the Centre tables the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Parliament. It will be a peaceful protest during which power supply will not be disrupted. Thereafter, any further action shall be taken in consonance with the decisions of the NCCOEEE,” – noted Nongkhlaw.

He recalled that on December 9, 2021, the centre had written to the United Kisan Morcha, assuring that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill would not be introduced in Parliament before consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including farmers.

“There have not been any such discussions till date. Now, if the central government has taken a unilateral decision to present and pass the Bill in Parliament, then it is a clear violation of the written promise given to the United Kisan Morcha,” Nongkhlaw said.