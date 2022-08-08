Mizoram : Defence Personnel Pay Rich Tributes To 3 Bravehearts; For Supreme Sacrifice In Line-Of-Duty 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today organized a wreath-laying ceremony to pay rich tributes to the brave hearts – Late BHM Chandra Bahadur Limbu, Havildar Dhan Bahadur Gurung and Naik Jeet Bahadur Gurung; at the War Memorial of Battalion Headquarters in Serchhip District.

These soldiers made a supreme sacrificed in the line of duty while fighting with insurgents in Seyochung, Nagaland on 08 Aug 1964.

Commandant along with Battalion Subedar Major of the Serchhip Battalion laid wreaths at War Memorial to pay homage to the martyrs. The wreath laying ceremony was attended by serving ranks of the Battalion.