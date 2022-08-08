Mizoram : Detoxification Camp Organized For Police Personnel; Raising Awareness On Drug Abuse 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an effort to detoxify and rehabilitate the Mizoram Police Personnel from various medical ailments resulting from alcoholism and other substance abuse, a detoxification camp has been organized from the fund received under National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse (NFCDA) in New Delhi.

A Committee of Senior Police Officers have been formed under the Chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Trg), Mizoram to oversee the organization and close supervision of this campaign, which aims to improve their physical fitness level and health condition for carrying out their daily duties efficiently and effectively.

The 45 days Detoxification and Rehabilitation Camping began on July 21, 2022 with 9 camping centers set up in the Battalion Headquarters of 1st MAP, 2nd MAP,3rd MAP, 1st IR Bn, 2nd IR Bn,3rd IR Bn, 4th IR Bn, 5th IR Bn, and 1(one) at Police Training School (PTS), Thenzawl.

The campers, numbering 338 in total are admitted to the nearest camping centre from their Battalion Headquarters/locality and they will undergo the detoxification program till September 9, 2022.

It is hoped that this camping will bear fruitful results and the personnel attending it will be having lasting benefits, so as to overcome their alcohol and substance dependence disorders.