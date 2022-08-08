Mizoram : Sports Minister Stresses On Establishing More SAI Centres; For Encouraging Budding Athletes 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Sports Minister – Robert Romawia Royte stressed on the importance of establishing more Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centres across the state, to encourage more budding athletes in various disciplines.

Speaking on a felicitation ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Gold medalist – Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Royte mentioned that the citizens of Mizoram are extremely proud of Jeremy, who has reached the highest recognition among the other sportspersons of Mizoram.

During the function, Jeremy noted that “defying all hardships and poverty, I have reached where I am today. I and am extremely grateful to the unconditional support that my family has given me; which should serve as an example for all the athletes’ families.”

Family members of Jeremy Lalrinnunga, various officials from different Sports Associations and Disciplines, were also present at the day’s welcoming reception.

Its worthy to note that the gold-medalist – Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga have received a rousing welcome on his arrival at Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport this afternoon.

The 19-years-old, who hails from Aizawl has clinched the historic Gold medal at the ongoing ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ in men’s 67 kilogram category. Jeremy smashed two Commonwealth Games (CWG) records by lifting a total of 300 kilograms with 140 kilograms in snatch and 160 kilograms in clean and jerk.