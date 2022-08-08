Nagaland : Health Minister Releases Report On Cancer-Risk Factors; Effort To Eliminate Cancer Menace 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister – S Pangnyu Phom on Monday released the report on Monitoring Survey of Cancer Risk Factors and Health System Response in North East Region, particularly Nagaland.

This first-of-its-kind in the state, will greatly enhance the understanding and the limitations of the state in the fight against the burden of cancer, which has long plagued the population of Nagaland.

Speaking during the programme, Phom added that the report, is a call for real, purposeful and transformative action that will improve the care and lives of patients, and their families who have been traumatized by the burden of cancer especially in the state.

“It is imperative to introduce a better health care service with focus on cancer and non-communicable diseases while screening and early detection facilities should become a priority, which will directly improve the health status,” – he stated.

According to the Director of National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – Dr Prashant Mathur, 50 per cent of the cancer is avoidable.

He further added that Nagaland reports peculiar cases of cancer which is not prevalent in other parts of the country.

Dr Mathur further mentioned that the survey report has shown that there is a need to take primary care to peoples’ doorstep, besides counselling services against the use of tobacco, alcohol the prime cause of cancer.

The Secretary of Nagaland Health and Family Welfare – Asangla Imti, “Cancer incidence will not decrease in future unless we focus to reduce the risk factors by seriously sensitizing the people and making them aware of the kind of habits and lifestyles causing it, based on the survey report.”

It has also recommended about raising awareness on tobacco and alcohol related disease, education, counselling and creation of rehabilitation facilities, beside general health awareness and healthy lifestyle.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister wrote “Released the report on Monitoring Survey of Cancer Risk Factors & Health System Response in North East Region for Nagaland. Thank the investigating team headed by Dr. Vinotsole Khamo for their complete service in making this survey a first of its kind in Nagaland.”

Released the report on Monitoring Survey of Cancer Risk Factors & Health System Response in North East Region for Nagaland. Thank the investigating team headed by Dr. Vinotsole Khamo for their complete service in making this survey a first of its kind in Nagaland. pic.twitter.com/qZQURTDjah — S Pangnyu Phom (@pangnyu) August 8, 2022

“It has become a necessity for our state to introduce a better health care service with focus on cancer and non communicable diseases in our State. Screening and early detection facilities should become a priority which will directly improve the health status of our society. I urge upon all the stakeholders to collaborate with all the concern departments to come up with effective action plan in fight against the burden of cancer,” – he further added.