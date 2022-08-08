Sikkim CM Greets People On ‘Tendong Lho Rum Faat’; Urges To Preserve Cultural Heritage For Future Generations

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) extended his best wishes to the Lepcha Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Tendong Lho Rum Faat’; and urged masses to keep safeguarding and enriching the priceless cultural legacy for the upcoming generations.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, Tendong Lho Rum Faat is one of the most ancient and significant festivals celebrated by the Lepcha community of Sikkim.

The celebrations mark the auspicious occasion when the revered Tendong Hill rescued the ancestors of Lepcha tribe from a terrible flood disaster, that lasted for 40 days and 40 nights.

Although the festival is celebrated with great fanfare throughout the state, Namchi – the location of this sacred hill in South Sikkim, serves as the primary venue of this occasion.

A trek commencing from Ravangla and culminating at Tendong Hill is the key highlight of this festival, which draws attention from the trekkers and adventure enthusiasts. This enables the trekkers to experience the diverse cultural and mythological traditions of the nearby tribal communities.

Taking to social media platforms, the Sikkim CM wrote “I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim, especially the Lepcha community on the auspicious occasion of Tendong Lho Rum Faat. This ancient and indigenous festival of the Lepcha community signifies the value of nature in the Sikkimese culture. It is also an occasion to pay respect with obeisance to the almighty and the holy Tendong Hill. On this auspicious occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to strengthen our tradition of protecting and enriching our invaluable wealth of natural heritage for our future generations.”