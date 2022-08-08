Sikkim : Temi Tea Bags Coveted ‘Great Taste Tea’ Award In London

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s renowned Temi Tea has been adjudged with the coveted ‘Great Taste Tea’ Award, during the tea competition held in London.

Organized by the Guild of Fine Food (GFF) for the year 2022 at London, this Great Taste stars are highly revered seals of approval. It is considered as the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Temi Tea has won the title of ‘best tea’ for its unique taste and received an award titled “Unravel Tea” among the tea brands of the World.

Temi Tea First Flush was one of the contenders for the award. Premium Tea brands all over the world participated in the event and more than 500 expert tea tasters tasted the products. Appearance of the tea, tea liquor, and taste were assessed and evaluated by the tea tasters.