Arunachal Governor Presents Citation To ’21st Battalion Of Madras Regiment’ For Professional Competence In Operational Role 

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) today presented the Governor’s Citation to ’21st Battalion of The Madras Regiment’ at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.

Colonel Rajiv Koner, Commanding Officer, 21 MADRAS, Subedar Major S Ravi and Sepoy Sanjai P, Junior Most Jawan of 21 MADRAS received the Citation from the Governor.

The Governor cited 21 MADRAS for their professional competence and élan, which they demonstrated while serving in their operational capacity at West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh.

This Battalion has maintained the greatest level of combat preparedness through its strong leadership and properly organized drills.

According to an official communique issued from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor further emphasized that every member of the Unit, regardless of rank, must feel like a shareholder in the Battalion and must exert every effort to increase the Battalion’s “Name and Fame” in order to serve the country with pride and by setting a good example.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor wrote “Presented the Governor’s Citation to 21st Battalion of The Madras Regiment for their professional competence and élan in their operational role.”

