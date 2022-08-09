Arunachal Pradesh : Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations; Suspected Militants Attack AR Camp In Changlang 

NET Web Desk

Prior to the Independence Day celebrations, suspected insurgents from the proscribed outfits – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) and United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) attacked an Assam Rifles camp at Pangsau Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was reportedly injured in the deadly ambush, which was followed by a gunfight between the militants and the security forces along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

A joint squad of NSCN (K) and ULFA (I) equipped with heavy weaponry is claimed to have attacked the newly-built Assam Rifles camp on Tuesday morning at around 4 AM.

The Changlang Superintendent of Police (SP) – Mihin Gambo noted that “there were reports of gunshots this morning at Pangsau Pass. At this time, it is unknown which insurgent outfits initiated the attack.”

Following the ambush, the suspected militants soon fled from the spot.

However, troopers of the Assam Rifles immediately launched a thorough search operation along the region to nab the offenders.