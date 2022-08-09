Assam Government To Auction Seized Vehicles, Ensure Family Pension For Unmarried Daughter; Check-Out Key Cabinet Decisions  

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government has approved the ‘Amendment of Assam Motor Vehicle Rules 2003’ to empower designated officials to auction-off vehicles seized, impounded & detained under various motor vehicle offences.

This decision has been undertaken during a cabinet meeting, convened by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

As per the meeting, promotion criterion will also be facilitated. “One-time relaxation of qualifying service period from 15 to 13 years for promotion to the post of Block Development Officer from feeder cadres of Assistant BDO (Panchayat) and Assistant BDO (Women & Children). This will ensure filling up of 34 vacant posts of BDO from promotional quota,” – informed an official bulletin.

The ‘Assam (Services) Pension Rules 1969’ will be amended to ease the hardships faced by unmarried dependent daughter of pensioner in availing family pension and to ensure apportionment by the unmarried daughter to all other eligible siblings like minor son, disabled child, another unmarried dependent child.

An exhaustive checklist has also been approved for application of the pension. A provision has also been added, in case of complaints about the unmarried daughter not apportioning the pension to all the eligible beneficiaries, and the government can apportion it equally among the eligible persons.

The cabinet has also approved ‘Assam Logistics Policy 2022’, in order to transform the northeastern state into a Logistics Hub. The Dedicated Logistics Division will be headed by Secretary-rank officer. Proposal for evaluation and incentive disbursement will be made through Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) portal.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Park developed by AIIDC & AIDC shall earmark 15% of its land for development of Logistics Infrastructure including Logistics Park, Truck Terminal, Cold Storage, Warehouses, Primary Processing Centres etc. Revenue Department and Disaster Management shall prioritize conversion of land wherever required for setting-up of logistics facility.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for e-files disposal in CMO, as Janata Bhawan is shifting paperless administration from October 2, 2022.

“Allowed deduction of shortfall and grant Group Insurance Scheme (GIS), in case the pensioner or the legal heir agrees to deduction with interest of the shortfall through a written undertaking. A new clause to be added in GIS to simplify and avoid delay in payment of GIS amount to beneficiaries,” – the bulletin further reads.

The cabinet has approved the amendment to ‘Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority Act 1985’, which aims to widening the scope and content of the Master Plan for Guwahati Metropolitan Area and introducing new land-use zones, meet reform agendas like – Transfer of Development Rights, Transit-Oriented Development, Implementation of Local Area Plan and Town Planning Scheme.

In today's #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to widening scope of Master Plans, framing a logistics policy, auction of seized vehicles, relaxing promotion norms to fill up posts of BDO, easing GIS payment norms, etc. pic.twitter.com/nFtui51b99 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 8, 2022

Implementation of Local Area Plan will ensure redevelopment of an existing area by enhancing the quality of development through reorganization of public spaces, open spaces, formulation of a form-based building code, etc.

A statutory body Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) will be constituted for preparing a comprehensive mobility plan of the city, organizing investments in urban transport infrastructure, establishing effective coordination among various transport agencies, etc.

This will enable the state government to avail Central assistance for Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS)/Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) and other transport projects.

Besides, the cabinet has also approved the amendment of ‘Assam Town and Country Planning Act 1959’. Under this act, planning areas will be declared for the purpose of Master Plan, Town Planning Scheme, Local Area Plan etc; thereby strengthening the implementation mechanism of the Master Plan.

Micro-level planning techniques, such as – Town Planning Scheme and Local Area Plan, and land assembling techniques such as – Land Pooling Scheme have also been elaborated.

Provisions included for Transit Oriented Development, Transferable Development Rights, Land Pooling System, etc. Revision of penalty and decriminalization of penal action. Additional 3% increment will be done for cadres of ‘Mandal’ and ‘Amin’ to ensure parity with ‘Patowari’, which was granted the increment earlier.