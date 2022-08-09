Attack On Opposition Party Workers Is “Burning Instance Of Lawlessness In Tripura”; Alleges Former Minister – Sudip Roy Barman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 09, 2022 : Lamenting the ‘barbaric’ attack on the opposition party workers in Tripura, former Health minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Tuesday claimed that the alleged ruling party-backed miscreants physically assaulted two persons on the evening of Monday last which sets ‘burning example of lawlessness’.

MLA Roy Barman along with AICC secretary and Tripura in-charge Szarita Laitphlang, former Pradesh Congress president Gopal Chandra Roy and Pradesh Youth Congress president Rakhu Das went to GBP Hospital and met with the admitted injured aged persons.

Speaking to media persons after meeting with the two injured persons at GBP hospital here in Agartala city, Roy Barman said “Police did not give us permission to hold political rallies at Majlishpur which was supposed to be organized on Tuesday. On the other hand, police also did not give us permission at Mohanpur. The police informed us that a series of political events were previously scheduled by BJP on August 08, 09 and 10.”

“However, a shocking incident of odious attack on the aged persons is being staged by the ruling party-backed miscreants to threaten the Congress party. The duo were mercilessly beaten up. The intention of the attackers seemed to be of murdering them”, he added.

Roy Barman also said, “Among the duo injured persons, one is a staunch Congress worker and another was Left Front cadre, who recently joined BJP. However, he maintained a distance from the ruling party. However, another person also sustained injuries during the attack but was discharged after first aid from a local hospital at Ranirbazar in West Tripura district.”

He further added “Sukesh Saha of Ranirbazar’s Devinagar area under Majlishpur assembly constituency who is 80 years old and Sudhir Das, who is 65 years old resident of Mandai Sachindra Colony. BJP-backed miscreants would have killed them and laid them on their deathbed for the crime of joining the opposition party.”

Coining the incident of attack as heartbreaking, Congress MLA asked “Is this the democracy of BJP? Is this the confidence of the BJP-sponsored miscreants in the constitution? Will the BJP celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with these barbarities? I strongly condemn and condemn this monstrous incident by BJP sponsored monsters.”

Police sources said that the investigation is going on and they are hopeful that the main accused persons behind this attack will be behind the bars.