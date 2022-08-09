‘Centre Of Excellence & Wellness’ Established In Nagaland; Empowering Youths Through Value-Based Education 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to empower the Naga youths through education and ensuring a better future, the Assam Rifles has established an ‘MVC Centre of Excellence & Wellness’ honouring the Kargil martyr – Capt (Late) N Kenguruse at Chieswema Village in Kohima district.

The ‘Capt (Late) N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence’ is a first-of-its-kind initiative, which strives to offer value-based education by teaching soft skills, vital life skills, leadership, personal conditioning, wellness programmes, and personality development.

Inaugurated by the Director General Assam Rifles (DGAR) Lt Gen P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, on Monday, this project has been designed as a year-long residential coaching and mentorship service for kids hailing from economically disadvantaged and underprivileged sections of Nagaland for competitive examinations like NEET and JEE.

Addressing the event, the DGAR noted that “since the AR has been operating in the North East Region (NER) for 187 years, it is committed to reaching out to remote communities with limited access to development, education, and other possibilities.”

Following a thorough selection process, 30 students from across the state, mostly from the outlying locations, were chosen to study at the Centre.

He further emphasized that Kenguruse is a symbol and an idol, and that the paramilitary troop will uphold the legacy of Kargil martyrs.

Besides, the DGAR disclosed that the project will be replicated in other NER states, the next footprint being proposed in Arunachal Pradesh.