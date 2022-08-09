COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 243 New Cases; 1 Fatality 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 243 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.23%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1214. While, a total of 2,34,387 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 712 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 963 samples were tested on August 08, 2022, out of which 108 samples belonged to males, while 135 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,32,461. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & RTPCR test detected 240 & 2 positive cases respectively While, TrueNAT detected 1 positive case.