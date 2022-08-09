Meghalaya BJP Expresses Confidence To Attain Impressive Triumph In 2023 Assembly Polls; Gears-Up To Expand Footprints  

NET Web Desk

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Meghalaya – Alexander Laloo Hek has exuded optimism that the party will make significant gains in the ensuing 2023 state assembly polls.

According to Hek – a former Health & Family Welfare Minister in the ruling National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), “the BJP will contest in not less than 40 seats and they have a great opportunity to win atleast 10 to 15 seats.”

“People in Meghalaya are looking at the BJP, as an alternative due to the pro-people policies of the BJP-led government at the centre under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi. There are already some legislators and leaders from other political parties, who are in touch with me and have expressed their desire to contest election from the BJP,” – Hek added.

Hek, who is also one of the longest-serving BJP legislator in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly said that the party leaders are already in the process of strategizing the upcoming elections in the state.