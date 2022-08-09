Meghalaya CM Advocates For Introducing Foreign Languages In Curriculum; Improving Academic Standards 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma has advocated for the introduction of foreign languages in curriculum, which will help to boost the academic standards in Meghalaya and improve employability skills of the youths.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Nursing College at Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital in Shillong, the Meghalaya CM suggested the need to introduce foreign languages in the curriculum.

“We have a sizeable youth population, and there is a huge potential for our youths in the upcoming years to be employed across various sectors in countries like Japan and Thailand, where the population is aging,” – he remarked.

“With the backing, guidance and support of the Presbyterian Church, this college will produce nurses, who will not only save lives but also make a difference in their lives,” – he added.

The chief minister pledged support on behalf of the state administration towards the institution; while urging the college and hospital to maintain professional standards at an international level.