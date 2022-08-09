‘Meghalaya International Film Festival’ To Be Organized From December 12-16

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Film Makers Association (MefilMA) in partnership with Meghalaya Tourism is gearing-up to host the ‘Meghalaya International Film Festival’ from December 12-16 in Shillong.

Meanwhile, the curtain-raiser for the event will be held at Tura from December 2-3.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the President of the association – Commander Shangpliang informed that the association has called for creative budding artists to display their skills to design the event logo and a 40- second video.

“The artists should be able to represent the state’s tourism, art and rich cultural legacy. The logo must be submitted by August 16. While, the video can be submitted at the end of the month,” Shangpliang said.

Although, foreign, regional and local films will be screened, but the emphasis will be placed solely on local films.

A total of 75 films will be screened, which will be monitored by a preview committee. This panel will oversee the kind of movies to be screened during the fest.