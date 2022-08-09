Meghalaya : Truck Overturns At Lad Lummawbah; Severely Disrupting Vehicular Movement Along NH-106 

NET Web Desk

Traffic was severely hampered after a truck overturned, significantly limiting vehicular movement at Lad Lummawbah, along the NH 106, on August 9.

Vehicles plying through the route were compelled to take nearly an hour for driving through the spot.

The traffic police are currently in charge of the situation in an effort to prevent more gridlock. The reason why the truck tipped over is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, no reports of casualties or injuries were reported due to the incident.