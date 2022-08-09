Mizoram : Lok Sabha MP – Lalrosanga Calls-On NSA; Discusses About Security-Related Issues

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram MP (Lok Sabha) – C Lalrosanga today called-on the National Security Advisor (NSA) – Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries reiterated on crucial subjects linked with the security of defence personnel, including – the relocation of Assam Rifles personnel from Aizawl city to Zokhawsanga; relief to Mizoram refugees from Myanmar; among other important issues.

Responding to the concerned subjects, the NSA noted that he would follow-up on the remarks placed by the Lok Sabha MP.