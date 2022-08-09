Nagaland : Assam Rifles Personnel Fired Upon In Noklak; No Casualty Reported 

NET Web Desk

Prior to the Independence Day celebrations, suspected insurgents fired upon the Assam Rifles personnel in Nagaland’s Noklak district on Tuesday.

According to ANI report, the firing incident between suspected militants and Assam Rifles personnel took place at Dan Pangsha area which is located along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The Deputy Commissioner of Noklak district – Hiazu Meru, noted that no casualty has been reported so far.

“So far, no casualties have been reported from the incident. The region is quite isolated and issues were prevalent with the mobile network connectivity,” Meru said.

Its worthy to note that suspected insurgents today attacked an Assam Rifles camp at Pangsau Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) reportedly sustained a minor injury on his hand, due to the deadly ambush, which was followed by a gunfight between the militants and the security forces along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

A joint squad of cadres belonging to two separate proscribed outfits, equipped with heavy weaponry is claimed to have attacked the newly-built Assam Rifles camp on Tuesday morning at around 4 AM.

Following the ambush, the suspected militants soon fled from the spot. However, troopers of the Assam Rifles immediately launched a thorough search operation along the region to nab the offenders.