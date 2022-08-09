Nagaland : ENPO Holds Public Rally; Reiterating Demand For “Frontier State” 

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) today staged a public rally across six districts to call-for the establishment of a separate state of ‘Frontier Nagaland’.

ENPO is the apex body of seven tribal organizations in Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator districts.

In 2010, it began calling for a “Frontier Nagaland,” criticising the fact that their region had fallen behind in all aspects of development, including – education and infrastructure. There are 20 legislators serving in these six districts under ENPO.

According to the ENPO General Secretary – Manpang Phom, the public rally which started at around 10 AM in all tribal headquarters ended ‘very peacefully’ with the cooperation of the respective tribal organizations.

In solidarity with the ENPO’s call for an independent state, all commercial businesses, educational institutions, and offices remained shut during the rally hours.

The rally saw the participation of all aged people in their respective traditional attire with banners and placards demanding a separate state.

Following the demonstration, the tribal organizations approached the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the districts and demanded the establishment of a separate state.

Phom said that ENPO has been holding democratic rallies every year pressing for a separate statehood. “ENPO will continue pressing for Frontier Nagaland till it is achieved,” – added Phom.