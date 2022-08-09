Nagaland : Tsiese Basa Youth Organization Conferred With ‘Good Samaritan Award’; For Selfless Act Of Kindness 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Tsiese Basa Youth Organization has been conferred with the ‘Good Samaritan Award’ for their selfless act of kindness in stepping out to help the 27 victims of ill faded Tuensang bound Dimapur bus, which met an accident on 5th of June 2022 at around 7:45 hrs at Tsiesema village near Dzudza bridge. The organization not only administered first aid but shifted the injured persons to the nearby hospitals for medical attention thereby potentially saving many lives.

The award ceremony and launching program of the Good Samaritan Award and Road Safety Cell under DEF Kohima were held at SP Office conference hall, Kohima.

Along with TBYO, UBC Isilong Hau, DEF Kohima was awarded the Good Samaritan Award for rushing a minor boy who was knocked down by a car at TCP gate, Kohima town to Oking hospital for medical attention on 26th October 2021 despite his off duty on that day.

The Award was given by Sr. Superintendent of Police, Kohima, Kevithuto Sophie IPS.

Launching the program, Sr. SP Kohima Sophie said that in his past 28 years of service, many unsung heroes who contributed to solving day-to-day social crimes and problems were left unnoticed or unacknowledged.

He said that “the programme was a humble beginning to acknowledge such unsung heroes who took extra miles in saving lives in times of unfortunate incidences and also believes to reduce road rage and accidents in days to come.”

Besides, the Senior Superintendent also hoped that the little gesture of the long-felt need would lead to a better and safer place for its citizens to live in.