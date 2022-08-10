Arunachal Pradesh : Proposed Inauguration Of Visionary Project – ‘Donyi Polo’ Airport Postponed Till October 2022 

NET Web Desk

The proposed launch of Arunachal Pradesh’s visionary Greenfield Airport at Hollongi near Itanagar has been delayed for another two months.

The newly-constructed airport, recently renamed as ‘Donyi Polo’ by the state administration, was supposed to be inaugurated on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Civil Aviation Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Nakap Nalo today stated that “The scheduled inauguration of ‘Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar’ has been postponed to the month of October 2022 due to non-receipt of flight schedule from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).”

“All the major civil constructions like the runway, air traffic control (ATC) tower, (interim) terminal building, etc are complete. The Airports Authority of India (AAI has already organized various regulatory authority inspections and has ‘successfully’ conducted flight calibrations and test landing of aircraft last month. Donyi Polo Airport is all set for inauguration,” Nalo said.

“It is learnt that the flight schedules are prepared in the month of October by DGCA. So, we have to wait for it till next October. After inclusion of our airport in flight schedule then we can go for inauguration of the Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar,” he mentioned.

“We are in constant touch with the officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and hope, we will be joining the country’s aviation map soon,” Nalo further added.

Located nearly 15 kms away from Itanagar, the proposed airport will place the state capital into the aviation map; thereby highlighting the significance of air access with the important city of Arunachal Pradesh.

It has been built at a cost of Rs 645 crores under the Centre’s Capital Connectivity Scheme, which has been designed to accommodate A-320 aircraft, with a 500-meter runway expansion planned in the future to accommodate A-321 aircraft.

In addition, the proposed airport will be the first in Arunachal Pradesh with a runway of 2,300 metres, making it ideal for operating Boeing 747s – one of the largest passenger aircraft.

Its worthy to note that the under-construction Greenfield Airport in Hollongi attained major boost, after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted its first flight test landing on July 19.

Its terminal structure, which spans 4100 square metres, will be able to accommodate 200 people during peak hours. The terminal building will include eight check-in counters and all modern passenger amenities. It is expected to be operational by 2022.

This terminal will be an energy-efficient structure with a rainwater harvesting system and a long-term landscape plan.

The ATC Tower, Technical Block, Fire Station, Medical Center, and other auxiliary works are all parts of the development project.

Besides, the surrounding landscapes have an impact on the building’s exterior. The roof form is organic and generates an instant connection with the spectator, moving away from the severe geometry of straight lines and angles. The interior of the structure is meant to give passengers a sense of serenity.