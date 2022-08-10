Assam : Fire Breaks-Out In Moving Ambulance At Nagaon, No Casualties Reported

NET Web Desk

A moving ambulance transporting a serious patient to the hospital, caught fire in the Kawoimari region of Assam’s Nagaon District on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Reportedly, the tragic incident occurred due to a technical snag in the vehicle. The female patient, her companions, the ambulance’s driver and paramedic were able to quickly exit the flaming vehicle on time.

Officials from the Fire and Emergency department immediately rushed to the scene, after the incident. The subsequent efforts from local populace and fire-fighting personnel helped to douse the fire.