Assam Government Hikes Daily Wage Of Tea Garden Workers By Rs 27 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the state administration has hiked the daily wage of tea workers in the state by Rs 27.

This decision was undertaken during a meeting of the CM with representatives of various tea associations.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Happy to share that in a meeting with tea associations, it was decided to hike the workers’ wage by ₹27, thus raising their daily wage to ₹232 & ₹210 in Brahmaputra Valley & Barak Valley respectively. Also assured to raise Govt subsidy for orthodox tea from ₹7 to ₹10 per kg.”

“All garden workers will get ration cards & we urged the gardens to take Fair Price Shop licenses. Representatives of Indian Tea Association, NE Tea Association, Tea Association of India, Bharatiya Chah Parishad, Assam Tea Planters’ Association & Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha were present” – he further added.

With this hike, the daily wage of tea workers in the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam has risen to Rs 232. Besides, the daily wage of tea garden workers in Barak Valley has risen to Rs 210.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM informed that all tea garden workers in the state will receive ration cards.