BJP President – JP Nadda To Visit Tripura On August 27; Review Organizational Activities For 2023 Assembly Polls 

NET Web Desk

The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on August 27 for a two-days visit, in order to review the organizational activities ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

The visit is significant in view of the recent change in the state cabinet’s guard; informed a senior party leader on Wednesday.

“BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tripura beginning on August 27 to see the party’s preparedness for the 2023 Assembly elections,” – asserted the state party vice-president – Rebati Tripura.

During the visit, Nadda will hold meetings of the party’s officer bearers and the core committee to assess organizational efforts in the poll-bound state.

“We are trying to organize a rally of the party’s frontal organization which will be addressed by Naddaji. Besides, he may sit with IPFT leaders for the electoral understanding for the Assembly poll,” Tripura said.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused Nadda to postpone two visits to the state.

Earlier this month, the Tripura Chief Minister – Manik Saha paid a two-day visit to Delhi. While there, he called-on the BJP national president briefed him about the prevailing political scenario in the state and organizational operations.

BJP had recently organized a three-day training programme at Kumarghat in Unakoti district. Besides, the BJP state in-charge – Vinod Sonkar, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior party leaders also attended the programme.