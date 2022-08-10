COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 261 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 3,754 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 261 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,42,106.

The death toll remained at 6,673, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Assam currently have 3,754 active cases, while 7,30,330 people have recovered from the disease till date.

According to the bulletin, the positivity stood at 3.63 per cent.

Altogether 4,91,22,558 doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far.