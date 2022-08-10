COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Logs 45 New Cases & 1 Fatality 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 45 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 96,002, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

A total of 139 more person recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 93,829.

As per the official statement, the state has reported one fatality from West Jaintia Hills District, taking the total fatalities to 1612.

The worst-hit district – West Garo Hills, including Tura, reported 21 new cases and 84 recoveries, even as the number of active cases in the district was recorded at 376 – the highest in the state.

Meanwhile, forty-five COVID-19 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state.