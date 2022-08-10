COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 135 New Cases; 3 Fatality 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 135 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.30%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1174. While, a total of 2,34,522 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 715 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 534 samples were tested on August 09, 2022, out of which 57 samples belonged to males, while 78 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,32,633. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 135 positive cases.