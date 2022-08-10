Five Illegal Immigrants From Myanmar Held In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Nearly five illegal immigrants from Myanmar were apprehended from the Ngathal Village area of Manipur on Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs regarding the presence of immigrants residing illegally along the region, a team of Churachandpur Police Station launched a massive search operation to nab the offenders.

During thorough search, the security forces have found 5 illegal Myanmar nationals (4 Male +1 Female), staying illegally in the hamlet.

They were taken into custody after following requisite formalities, as they failed to produce any evidence of identity or citizenship.

Meanwhile, a suo motto case ref FIR No 131(08)2022 CCP PS u/s 14 Foreigners Act has been taken up for further investigation.

