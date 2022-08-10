Manipur : Irang Bailey Bridge To Be Reopened On August 15 

NET Web Desk

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Tuesday informed that the Irang Bailey Bridge at Jiribam segment will reopen to traffic and commercial utilization from August 15.

According to the statement issued by the Khongsang Police Station, the construction of the roads along the Irang Bailey Bridge has been completed.

Its worthy to note that on June 19, owing to the appalling road condition beside the Irang Bailey Bridge, a loaded truck fell to the river while crossing the bridge. The driver of the truck was killed in the incident.

The bridge was shutdown as a result of the tragic incident, diverting traffic from the Imphal-Jiribam trade route and towards Khoupum and Bishnupur.