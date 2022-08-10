Meghalaya Government Earmarks Rs 3 Crores For Infrastructural Development In 46 Blocks  

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today asserted that the state administration has earmarked Rs 3 crores for each of the 46 blocks, in order to upgrade the infrastructures.

He announced the same, while laying the foundation-stone for the construction of the Integrated Block Development Complex of the Nongstoin C&RD Block.

“The government has accorded thrust to backward regions of the state and is working to ensure that development interventions reach to every nook and corner of the state,” – stated Sangma.

The programme was also attended by the Minister of Community & Rural Development – Hamletson Dohling and other senior government officials.

Sangma remarked that the government infrastructure in rural areas was in a dilapidated condition and the government is ensuring that new infrastructures are been developed for delivering better facilities.

Emphasizing on the government’s constant effort to improve road connectivity across different regions of the state, the CM mentioned that the development of various crucial stretches in West Khasi Hills.

He further added that the state administration has also earmarked Rs 26.5 Crores for the upgradation of internal stretches in Nongstoin Town.

Addressing the gathering, the CM mentioned that more than Rs 300 Crores has been released to 35,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Meghalaya within last 4 years.

Stating that 4.5 lakh women are part of these SHGs, Sangma mentioned that the state administration’s push has led to better financial inclusion for women, which is crucial for the overall economic progress of the state.

He also informed that direct financial assistance has been provided to over 18,000 producer group under the FOCUS programme.

“The government intends to continue with welfare initiatives of the farmers. We want to ensure that our farmers progress that ultimately ensures financial stability and development of the farming community,” – he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Laid foundation for the construction of the Integrated Block Development Complex of the Nongstoin C&RD Block. It has been my Government’s mission to develop infrastructure to improve public service delivery at the grassroot”

“Happy to announce that we will build new Block Offices in all 46 Blocks across the State with the mission to bring governance closer to the people. The process for 6 of these have been initiated.” – he further added.