Mizoram : Assam Rifles Pay Rich Tributes To Braveheart; Martyred In Jammu & Kashmir On 1996 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted a wreath laying ceremony at Lunglei in honour of Late NK Govind Singh who sacrificed his life in a fire fight with terrorists during “Operation Rakshak” at Warapash in Jammu & Kashmir on August 10, 1996.

With increasing activities of militants, on combined Operation was launched on August 10, 1996 along with 8 Rashtriya Rifles at Warapash village. During the fire fight, NK Govind Singh killed two militants. However, one of the militants fired on him and the bullet hit on his chest.

Even at the jaw of death, heavily bleeding due to bullet injury, Nk Govind Singh kept firing towards the enemy but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Commandant of Naga Hills Battalion, while laying the wreath, highlighted the fact that gallant actions by soldiers of the battalion has always been a motivating factor for the battalion to carryout relentless operations against anti national elements.

Lunglei Battalion has been forthcoming in conducting events of national significance like honoring martyrs, Independence Day, Kargil Diwas which helps kindle the spirit of nationalism and sacrifice for the nation amongst the local population.