Mizoram : ‘Emergency Response Vehicles’ Flagged-Off In Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Minister – Lalchamliana today flagged-off 12 Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) at Zero Point MINECO, Aizawl.

These vehicles will operate under the supervision of State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) and Disaster Management Authority – a District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC).

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, the Home Minister stated that “Under the SDRMF, the Finance Commission has sanctioned nearly 45 crores from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund. Although, the Disaster Management & Rehabilitation consists of limited DDMA staffs, I am grateful with the co-operation from State Disaster Response Force and the YMA, who have undergone various training under Aapda Mitra Volunteers .”

He further stated that because Mizoram is vulnerable to numerous disasters, all residents should avoid carrying out construction projects that can trigger landslides and other catastrophes.