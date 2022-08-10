Sikkim : Over 1570 Supporters From Opposition Parties Join Ruling SKM-Led Government

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party today celebrated the ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’ today at Jorethang in South Sikkim.

Former Minister RB Subba, Bhim Dhungel, First Woman Speaker Kalawati Subba, Former MLA Madan Cintury, Former Film Board Chairman Uttam Pradhan; and along with 1570 supporters from various opposition parties joined the SKM party today.

During the event, the SKM President and CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) was accorded and escorted with a grand bike rally from Melli to Jorethang.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM shared “this crowd indicates that SKM will surely win 32 out if 32 seats in the coming general election which will be held in 2024.”

“It is an independent choice of any political party to do programmes. The ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’ is a programme of the SKM party and not a government programme. If it was a government function, it can be questioned but this is a party programme. It is our freedom on which Diwas to celebrate. Do we ask people why and when they are celebrating their birthday? Those who have no idea are questioning. It is our programme, it is our choice whichever day we celebrate,” – he stated.

The SKM has been celebrating August 10 as ‘Jan Mukti Diwas’ annually since 2018 when Golay was released from Rongyek jail after completing one year’s imprisonment in a corruption case. This time, the ruling front held the ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’ at Jorethang in South Sikkim where a large number of functionaries from SDF and other political parties joined the SKM.