Tripura Government & Patanjali Foods Limited Inks Pact For Oil-Palm Cultivation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 10, 2022 : Tripura government and Patanjali Foods Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Oil Palm Plantations in the state under NMEO-OP (National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm).

Patanjali Foods Limited has signed the MoU on Wednesday with the Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, government of Tripura in respect of Oil Palm promotion in the state through different area expansion programs and setting up Oil Mill on Oil Palm.

Patanjali Foods Limited is allotted two zones comprising districts like Khowai, West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati and South districts of Tripura where there is wide scope for oil palm plantations in the state against an EOI recently issued by the department.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department – Dr Phani Bhusan Jamatia, Joint Director – Santanu Debbarma, Joint Director – Hirendra Deb Barma and Head of North East, Oil Palm, Patanjali Foods Limited – S Bhattacharjee.

Meanwhile, in the recent meeting of the 7th Governing Council of NITI Aayog, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha spoke about the Edible Oil-Palm Oil scheme that has targeted 530 hectares of palm oil cultivation in the state in the financial year 2022-23.

It is worthy to mention here that the Assam government also signed a MoU with Patanjali Foods Limited to cultivate palm oil last month. The agreement follows the Narendra Modi government’s launch of the Rs 11,040 crore ‘National Mission on Edible Oils—Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) with a special focus on the Northeast region and the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Islands to reduce the “heavy dependence on the imports of edible oils”. The mission intends to cover an additional area of 6.5 lakh hectares for palm oil till 2025-26 and thereby reaching the target of 10 lakh hectares ultimately.