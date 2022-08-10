Tripura : E-Booking Portal Launched To Cater With Tourist Needs; Funds Released To Erect Digital Museum 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 10, 2022 : Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited on Wednesday launched the newly-developed online booking portal aiming to cater the tourist needs across the world. Tripura’s Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy inaugurated this web-portal in presence of TTDCL Managing Director Tarit Kanti Chakma at the premises of Geetanjali Tourism Guest House here in Agartala city.

Addressing the gathering of hoteliers, tour operators and media personnel, Tourism minister Singha Roy said that the online booking system was introduced in 2010 which lacks several options and that is why, the new version has been developed keeping consistency with the present time. Currently, 5 tourism accommodations are registered in this website of tourism.tripura.gov.in. In phase manner, more lodges and hotels will be part of this.

“The central government released Rs 37 crore under ‘Prasad’ scheme for revamping of spiritual tourism destination centre i.e. Mata Tripureswari Temple at Udaipur under Gomati district which is expected to be completed with one year while released Rs 10 crore out of sanctioned Rs 40 crore for setting up of Digital Museum in the premises of historic Pushpabanta Palace i.e. the old Governor House in the capital city”, he added.

Citing the status of the tourism sector in Tripura, the minister said “The present government passed off 4.5 years working with the motto of ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura’. Despite being a small state, it is filled with beautiful picturesque environment in abundance. There are numerous tourist destinations and people from different states and abroad express their desire to visit this hilly landlocked state of northeast India. That is why, a new version of the online booking portal has been developed.”

“After the celebration of Independence Day, the 16 log huts in different eco-parks and tourism destinations would be opened for the people. Tourism department initiated a process to arrange accommodation at Chabimura. The government is looking forward to having at least one tourist destination in 23 sub-divisions of the state. Moreover, initiatives taken to connect each tourism spot with helicopter services”, he added.

Abhishek Dhar, Director and Founder of iLogitron Technologies developed this new website for tourism and the government spent Rs 4 lakh through the IT department of Tripura.

Being asked about the footfalls of tourists in Tripura, Singha Roy said “During the Leftist regime of 2017-18 FY, 4,03,394 domestic tourists and 80,094 foreign tourists visited. After the BJP-IPFT coalition government formed in 2018-19 FY, 4,16,860 domestic tourists and 1,12,955 foreign tourists visited. In 2019-20 FY, 4,31,142 domestic tourists visited and 1,54,993 were foreign tourists. In 2020-21 FY, 74,344 were domestic tourists and 1 foreign tourist due to COVID pandemic. In 2021-22 FY, 1,96,680 are domestic tourists and 36 foreign tourists.”

A press communique of TTDCL informed that Tripura Tourism has also taken initiative to develop one mobile application for booking and revamping of Tripura Tourism website. Tripura Tourism has also sent a proposal to the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India for an amount of Rs 50 lakhs in IT Infrastructure Development in the Tourism sector and it is at the final stage of sanction.