Tripura : Outlying Hamlet Illuminated With Solar Power; Boosting Rural Economy

NET Web Desk

After being in the gloom for last 80 years, an outlying tribal hamlet of Sarkhipara in Tripura’s Khowai District has undergone radical transformation and now been illuminated with solar power. Children now study under electric lamps, while men make bamboo-based traditional handicrafts and women weave tribal attires under the cool breeze of ceiling fans.

Since the roads from the village to the market are now illuminated, “Haats” (village markets) are now open even after dusk, making it easier for locals to cover the distance.

According to one of the cultivators – Kalaha Reang, “it is like a dream come true. Earlier, the only sources of illumination after dusk were kerosine lamps and flashlights powered by batteries. At night, the settlement appeared to be a haunted location. Children may now study after dark, and we can watch TV and charge our smartphones. Life has altered for us.”

A senior official noted that in September 2021, a 2-KW microgrid power plant each was installed at Sarkhipara and 11 other remote hamlets of Tripura for the purpose of supplying electricity to villages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the project in a virtual programme on July 30.

“Now we can make handicrafts even at night and women weave Risa and Pachhra. We can also gather together in the evening under electric light and watch TV,” said Jetanjoy Reang who lives in neighbouring Nonachera village under Mungiyakami block.

The Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) has installed 2930 solar street lights in 239 markets in 12 blocks in the state.

“We have a target of installing 15,000 solar street lights in 58 rural blocks, which is expected to be completed by December 2022,” – informed the TREDA official.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura – Jishnu Dev Varma remarked “Due to the state’s rugged terrain, many isolated hamlets either have sporadic power connectivity or none at all. Off-grid solar-based microgrids are the only practical way to supply them with electricity.”