16th TOLIC Meeting Successfully Organized At ONGC Tripura Asset

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 11, 2022 : In the meeting of the 16th Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Agartala at the Badharghat Base Office Complex of ONGC Tripura Asset on Wednesday last, luminaries present in the event emphasized about implementation of Hindi in official work as per the constitutional provisions.

At present, ONGC Tripura Asset is the nodal office of TOLIC, Agartala. The meeting was chaired by Executive Director-Asset Manager of ONGC Tripura Tarun Malik, who is also the President TOLIC Agartala. Other important dignitaries present on the dais were Badari Yadav, Deputy Director (Implementation) & Head Regional Implementation Office, Official Language, under Ministry of Home; Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice Chancellor, Tripura University; Bivash Ranjan Mondal, Principal Accountant General (Audit); Vijay Kumar, DIG CRPF; Md Imran Malik, DIG CRPF; and Parmanand Sinha, Support Manager, ONGC Tripura Asset. Heads and Official Language Officers of Central Government offices in and around Agartala were also invited as delegates to the meeting. Close to 50 offices located locally participated in the meeting.

Badari Yadav in his address congratulated President TOLIC for the activities and support provided to all members. The 3 best in-house magazines published in various offices as well the 5 best Offices in terms of implementation work of Official Language were acknowledged with the presentation of a shield. To further motivate individuals officially engaged in promotion and practice of Hindi, 10 Official Language Officers were awarded Appreciation Certificates for their good work and two offices were given Appreciation Certificates for their implementation support of Official Language. A Special Certificate was given to Assam Rifles for their remarkable contribution in Implementation of Official Language and public service in different parts of North East.

In his presidential note to the gathering, Tarun Malik congratulated all the participants and praised the implementation done by TOLIC offices. He cited the quote of Swami Dayanand Saraswati that Hindi is the thread ‘which can tie the whole nation together’.

He expressed his gratitude to the Regional Implementation Office, especially Badari Yadav for his support.

Malik further mentioned about the various mass awareness programs being conducted by ONGC Tripura under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and requested all to support the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. With best wishes he assured all the offices that ONGC will continue to extend all possible support and assistance required in implementation of Official Language. The well-received program was organized by Vishnu B Pandey, Official Language Officer, Tripura Asset, ONGC and Secretary, TOLIC Agartala.