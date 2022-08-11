Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Row : Regional Committees To End Visits Into Disputed Areas By August 31; Submit Report By September 15

NET Web Desk

The Regional committees constituted to look into the ongoing boundary-dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will complete its joint visits into the border areas by August 31.

According to the Assam border protection and development minister – Atul Bora, “We decided that by the end of August, we will complete the task of joint visits to the disputed border areas. It was also agreed to prepare our reports and submit them to the CMs of both states by September 15.”

“During the joint visits, the regional committees would look into various aspects like constitutional boundary, geographical contiguity and administrative convenience. The desire of the local people (on which state they want to reside in) would also be taken into account,” said Bora.

The Minister further added that the formula of ‘give and take’, which was used to resolve 6 of the 12 areas of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, will be used to address the boundary row with Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Bora wrote “On the direction of Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa, participated in a meeting held at AASC, Guwahati today in presence of Chairpersons, Members & concerned officers of the Regional Committees of Assam formed in accordance with the decision of ‘Namsai Declaration’.”

“The ‘Namsai Declaration’ was signed on July 15 in presence of Hon’ble CMs of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh, Dr @himantabiswa & Shri @PemaKhanduBJP to resolve long-standing border issues. Today, we discussed preparations to complete joint visits by Aug 31 & submit report by Sep 15. The meeting was attended by Chairman of Regional Committees & fellow Ministers Shri @ranojpeguassam, Shri @TheAshokSinghal, Shri @sanjoykishan1, Shri @BimalBorah119, MLAs involved in the Committees, Senior Secretaries, C&S BPD Dpt Shri GD Tripathi, Guardian Secys, DCs & officials,” – he further added.

Once the regional committees submit their reports, it will be followed by talks between the two chief ministers and lead to the signing of an agreement on reshaping boundaries. The agreement will be sent to the Centre for approval.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu inked the ‘Namsai Declaration’ and noted that the disagreement, which began almost seven decades ago, is being resolved assiduously by both parties.

As per official statement, the 123 villages along the border are no longer under contention between the two states. The boundaries of Arunachal already includes 28 settlements. The argument between the two has now been resolved or curtailed. The disagreement only affects 86 communities at the moment.

The declaration has been referred as a “milestone” in the history of friendship & brotherhood. “All border issue between Assam & Arunachal will be confined to those raised before the Local Commission in 2007. The boundary line delineated and signed on the 29 Toposheets by the High Powered Tripartite Committee as notified during 1980 would be taken as basis for realignment of boundary by both states,” – informed an official statement issued earlier.

It was also decided that the 12 regional committees, set up in each state for joint verification of the disputed areas, will submit their first tranche of reports for areas on which the two sides arrive at a consensus by September 15.