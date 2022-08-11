Assam CM Felicitates ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ Gold-Medalist – Nayanmoni Saikia 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday promised all assistance to Nayanmoni Saikia, a member of the women’s team that clinched gold at the ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ in the Lawn Bowls category.

Felicitating the player at his office, Sarma lauded her indomitable spirit that led to her bringing glory and pride to the nation and the state.

Sarma assured that the state administration will provide requisite assistance and co-operation in her endeavour to excel in sports. Nayanmoni shared her journey to being a champion in lawn bowls and her experience at Birmingham.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “A proud moment for me to welcome Nayan Moni Saikia on her way back home. Her team’s historic gold in lawn bowls at #CommonwealthGames2022 will inspire generations of sportspersons in Assam. Assured her of all support from our Govt and wish her a successful career ahead.”

She was accompanied by her husband Bhaskar Jyoti Gohain and daughter Tanaya.

Mridul Borgohain, a member of the men’s lawn bowls team that represented the country in the Commonwealth Games, was also present there on the occasion.