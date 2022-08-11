Assam Government Decides To Digitize Issuance Of Birth & Death Certificates; Stresses On Routine Immunization 

NET Web Desk

The Assam government on Thursday decided to completely digitize the issuance of birth and death certificates; and putting a thrust on routine immunization, organ transplant, and blood donation.

These decisions were taken during a meeting of the Health and Family Welfare department, convened by the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma. It was also attended by the state Health minister Keshab Mahanta.

While, certificates will be issued to parents & next-of-kin in case of birth & death respectively. During the meeting, the authorities decided to hold 3 massive routine immunization drives to from October 2022 to March 2023. A robust organ transplant network system will also be developed as there are many cases of brain-dead patients.

Besides, voluntary blood donation will be encouraged in tea garden areas to reduce cases of MMR.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “NHM to organize a 3-day Swasthya Utsav with active involvement of 1,000 volunteers of which 500 will be from health and 500 from other areas. NHM to have at least 5 regional offices in the State headed by ACS officers who will be assisted by other domain expertise.”

