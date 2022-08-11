Assam Government Mulls To Introduce ‘Universal Health Insurance’ Schemes; Delivering Affordable Healthcare Facilities 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday noted that the state administration is planning to implement a ‘universal health insurance’ scheme for residents of the state.

He underlined the significance of accessible healthcare for everyone, particularly the requirement that emergency services be available throughout the state.

Flagging off the 83 new ambulances for 108 Mritunjoy scheme, Sarma tweeted “Delighted to flag off 83 new ambulances for 108 Mritunjoy in presence of Cabinet colleague Shri @keshab_mahanta. These ambulances will be beneficial for patients in rural & urban areas of Assam and aid in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the State.”

He remarked that the ambulances will be beneficial for patients in rural and urban areas of Assam, aiding in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the state. The emergency ambulance service has saved 1,86,000 lives till date; mentioned the CM.

“The emergency ambulance service has saved 1,86,000 lives so far. Currently, 800 ambulances, including 779 Basic Life Support Surface Ambulances, 14 Advanced Life Support Surface Ambulances & 7 Boat Ambulances, are providing emergency health transport services to the people. We are planning to come up with a universal health insurance through Ayushman Assam for those left out of Ayushman Bharat. The scheme will cover senior citizens, journalists, people without NFSS ration cards, etc.” – he further added.