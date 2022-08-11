Assam, Mizoram To Hold CM-Level Meeting In Delhi; Explore Amicable Solution To Inter-State Border Dispute

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to find an amicable solution to the inter-state border dispute, Assam and Mizoram are likely to hold chief ministerial-level talks in New Delhi later this month or early September.

The development comes just after the two northeastern states held a ministerial-level conference to explore settling their long-standing boundary dispute.

Assam ministers – Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal on Wednesday met the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga and comprehensively discussed about the border issue.

During the meeting, Zoramthanga spoke to his Assam counterpart – Himanta Biswa Sarma and “both agreed to have CM-level talks in Delhi in the last part of August or early September,” as informed by an official statement.

Zoramthanga told the visiting Assam ministers that his government would make efforts to amicably resolve the border issue, it said.

The chief minister said that the border dispute between Mizoram and Assam “can’t be resolved overnight or at one time,” but measures should be taken to find solutions to the problems step by step.

The Assam & Mizoram Government-led high-level delegation on Tuesday inked a joint statement at Mizoram’s Aizawl, in an effort to take forward the resolution process of boundary dispute between the two northeastern states.

“Both the states agreed to promote, maintain peace and to prevent any untoward incident along the borders, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the bordering districts of both states shall meet atleast once in two months,” – read an official statement.

“Both the states agreed that economic activities including – cultivation and farming, which have been practiced by the people along the borders of the two states shall not be disturbed, but allowed to continue regardless of the administrative control presently exercised by either State at such locations, subject to Forest Regulations and after informing the Deputy Commissioners concerned,” – added the statement.

Meanwhile, next meeting between the High-Level delegation of the two states shall take place at Guwahati during October 2022, where issues and claims will be deliberated in details.

Its worthy to note that Mizoram shares a 164.6-km long boundary with Assam, which has witnessed disputes in the recent years.

The decades-old boundary dispute between the two northeastern states mainly erupted from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

Mizoram recognized the demarcation established under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers extensive areas, that currently falls under Assam. However, the Assam administration pointed-out the 1933 notification’s delineation which falls within constitutional bounds.

Atleast six policemen and a civilian from Assam died in 2021, while nearly 60 people were injured in an altercation that occurred at a disputed location, adjacent to the inter-state border. In August 2021, the representatives of both states had held talks in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.

Following the tragic incident, both the state governments consented to uphold tranquilly and negotiate a peaceful settlement of the interstate boundary dispute.