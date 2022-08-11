Centre Releases Rs 9955.14 Crores As Tax Devolution To Northeastern States 

NET Web Desk

The central government has released two instalments of tax devolution for the state governments of 8 Northeastern regions, amounting to Rs 9,955.14 crores on Wednesday.

This is consistent with the Union Government’s objective to empowering the state administrations to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure.

According to PIB report, the state-wise distribution of ‘Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for August 2022’ includes – Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 2,049.82 Crores), Assam (Rs 3,649.30 Crores), Manipur (Rs 835.34 Crores), Meghalaya (Rs 894.84 Crores), Mizoram (583.34 Crores), Nagaland (Rs 663.82 Crores), Sikkim (Rs 452.68 Crores), Tripura (Rs 826 Crores).

Meanwhile, apart from the 8 northeastern states, the other regions which have attained the tax devolution are – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.